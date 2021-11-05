Exciting new changes see tapas and cocktails on menu at Daventry restaurant
Exciting new changes are being introduced at a Daventry restaurant.
No4 Brook Street is back operating as a restaurant with a brand new menu and cocktail bar.
Steven McGeachey has high hopes for the future of the establishment, which has had a garden and kitchen refurbishment.
He told The Gusher: "We have a new well thought out menu inspired from our new head chef offering small bites/ tapas along with a new three course style cuisine menu including steaks, fish, vegetarian and of course bringing back our Sunday lunch menu for families."
"We will be holding live entertainment when the kitchen closes on weekend evenings."