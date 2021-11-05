Exciting new changes see tapas and cocktails on menu at Daventry restaurant

Changes have been introduced at the venue.

No4 Brook Street is back operating as a restaurant with a brand new menu and cocktail bar.

Steven McGeachey has high hopes for the future of the establishment, which has had a garden and kitchen refurbishment.

He told The Gusher: "We have a new well thought out menu inspired from our new head chef offering small bites/ tapas along with a new three course style cuisine menu including steaks, fish, vegetarian and of course bringing back our Sunday lunch menu for families."

Mouth-watering food on offer.

"We will be holding live entertainment when the kitchen closes on weekend evenings."

Enjoy a classy cocktail.

The venue has had an upgrade.