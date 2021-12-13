Excited children take to ice for fun skating session at Whilton Locks Garden Village

Children from Brington and Whilton pre-school had to get their skates on for festive fun on the ice.

By Lucie Green
Monday, 13th December 2021, 1:20 pm
Seasonal fun for children at Whilton Locks Garden Village.

They visited Whilton Locks Garden Village for an exciting ice skating session.

The children loved being on the ice using the penguins, polar bears, whales and seals to make it easier to move around the rink.

Pre-school manager Patricia Dominici said: "It was such a fantastic experience for the pre-school children and their families. A huge thank you to WLGV for letting us use their amazing ice rink."

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Fun on the ice.

For more information about WLGV see Facebook or telephone (01327) 843100

Facebook