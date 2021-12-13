Excited children take to ice for fun skating session at Whilton Locks Garden Village
Children from Brington and Whilton pre-school had to get their skates on for festive fun on the ice.
They visited Whilton Locks Garden Village for an exciting ice skating session.
The children loved being on the ice using the penguins, polar bears, whales and seals to make it easier to move around the rink.
Pre-school manager Patricia Dominici said: "It was such a fantastic experience for the pre-school children and their families. A huge thank you to WLGV for letting us use their amazing ice rink."
