Ethical Daventry business supports drive to create green legacy as part of Queen's Jubilee

In honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, a Daventry business is supporting a nationwide drive to create a green legacy for future generations.

With The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative resonating with Viridian’s own philosophy of being Kind to the World, the ethical vitamin company has donated £7,000 to The Woodland Trust - £100 for every year the Queen has been leading the nation.

The funds will enable the charity to continue its vital work of protecting current woodlands and the planting of new trees across the UK.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff get ready for the celebrations.

Pip Greensmith, The Woodland Trust head of partnerships, said: “Donating to support the UK’s woods and trees is a perfect way to celebrate the upcoming Jubilee, creating a lasting and growing legacy for future generations."

Cheryl Thallon founder and managing director of Viridian, said: “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a celebratory occasion which will unite the nation on so many levels. ‘Plant A Tree for the Jubilee’ is an inspiring way to engage with people to think about the future of our native trees and much-loved British woodlands.

"As such, we are delighted to donate £7,000 to The Woodland Trust to support their vital work which resonates with our own ethical values of caring for the environment. With a focus on planting sustainably, we believe the tree planting initiative is a fitting tribute to Her Majesty’s green legacy for current and future generations to enjoy, enabling wildlife to thrive in these important habitats whilst benefiting the climate.”