Essential guide to marketing launched by Start Up Loans programme for budding entrepreneurs

Start Up Loans today launches the Start Up Loans Essential Guide to Marketing, a new, free, interactive resource for aspiring business owners. The guide provides useful and jargon-free guidance to help small business owners increase their knowledge of this vital business skillset.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aimed at anyone who doesn’t know their PPC from their CTR, this new resource contains a step-by-step guide for launching a business and covers 10 key topics in a simple and easily digestible format. There’s also a jargon-busting glossary for business owners to reference.

The topics include:

How to conduct market researchunderstanding marketing channelscreating marketing plansetting up a websitesocial media marketingemail marketinghow to avoid greenwashing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Bearman

As well as the above, the new guide provides some lesser-known gems that can help businesses more easily and cost-effectively navigate their early stages – such as the LEED rating system can help startups get their buildings accredited for environmental performance, on a scale from certified to platinum, or that a basic website can be created for free and costs just a few pounds a month for online hosting.

Richard Bearman, Managing Director of Small Business Lending, British Business Bank, said: “I am a strong believer that anyone can be a business owner, no matter what their background or experience – they just need the right support and guidance to get started. Our new marketing guide is designed to do just that.

“Starting a business is scary, full of new experiences and challenges and it is well-documented and reported that most startups don’t survive. This guide may just help some of those entrepreneurs succeed, especially if they are first-time business owners or have little or no marketing experience.”

Startups that want to get a firmer grasp on marketing can download the Start Up Loans Essential Guide to Marketing at https://www.startuploans.co.uk/support-and-guidance/planning-templates-and-guides/essential-guide-to-marketing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through a network of Business Support Partner organisations, the Start Up Loans programme provides access to pre-and-post loan support to help applicants develop a business plan; fixed-interest 6% personal loans of up to £25,000 to help recipients to start or grow their business; and mentoring support to help loan recipients with everything from cash flow to marketing.