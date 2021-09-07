Enthusiasts in Daventry District invited to first UK Audio Show since coronavirus pandemic

One of the previous events.

The event will see more than 160 of the world's best hi-fi brands exhibiting on October 9 and 10.

Organiser Roy Bird, of the Chester Group, has been staging similar events around the globe for decade.

He said: "The audio industry, like so many, has suffered enough over the past 18 months as show after show has fallen victim to the Covid restrictions.

"Now it's time to give a big welcome to everyone to enjoy the fine hi-fi systems that will be on show, playing a raft of great music."

Among the exhibits will be eye-watering high-end audio systems costing upwards of £100,000 as well are many more-affordable setups along with new product announcements and the chance to see and hear technological advances being unveiled.

Online registration has now opened for the East Midlands show and visitors simply need to apply for their complimentary tickets by emailing the organiser: [email protected]

Details of the show’s exhibitors are listed on the event website chestergroup.org