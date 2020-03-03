Engine maker's £40m new factory in Daventry hailed as 'major boost' to economy

A new 430,000 sqft factory in Daventry for engine maker Cummins has been hailed as a 'major boost' to the area's economy

Planning permission has been granted for a £40m extension to Prologis Apex Park to house the global manufacturer's new storage and distribution site.

Caroline Musker, from Lichfields, which made the application, said: “This is a major development at a thriving distribution and business hub, and will deliver a major boost to the local economy.”

Work on the five-year scheme is due to start over the coming weeks, creating more than 350 construction jobs.

The new cross-dock facility will include 15,000 sq ft of office space and will have dual access from Nasmyth Road and Parsons Road.

Cummins' new site at Apex Park will sit adjacent to a development plot which could accommodate a further 415,000 sq ft of industrial logistics space.

Mark Shepherd, from Prologis, said: “The initial phase of the scheme will support the growth of one of the country’s leading engineering businesses and contribute to building a strong, responsive and competitive Midlands economy.

“We are in talks with potential occupiers for the additional units and will press ahead with detailed applications as talks progress.”

Alongside Cummins, which employs over 1,300 people, other occupiers on Apex Park include Ceva, Hankook, Hellmann Logistics, and JD Wetherspoon.

Myles Wilcox-Smith, from M1 Agency, which provided legal advice, said: “This is excellent news for Cummins and the new development will further strengthen the business’ operations in the Daventry area.

"We’re looking forward to seeing the new site take shape.”