End of era as family-run Daventry shoe shop closes after serving town for 35 years

A shoe shop in Daventry town centre that has served customers for 35 years is closing its doors for the final time.

It is the end of an era for family-run Quinn’s Footwear, in High Street, who have been selling shoes and accessories since 1987.

Owner Declan Quinn said he thought it was one of the longest-serving independent traders in Daventry town centre.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photo with thanks to Dawn Branigan, of Daventry Framing Centre.

He said: “We’re very proud of our achievement, but it’s only the end for the shop, not the business.

“In terms of nostalgia and loyalty it’s sad, but the time is right for us to move on.”

Declan, who took over from Patrick’s Shoes in the High Street, said the shop will close its doors by the end of next month.

He will now open a new Shoe Station Direct factory shop at their warehouse in Newton Close, Daventry.

"We’ve been trading online for ten years,” Declan added.

"This brings in 95 percent of our revenue so the time is right for us.”

Daventry shoppers have paid tribute to the staff at Quinn’s and said the shop will be missed.

Mum Kellie Hodgett, who lives in the town, said: “I was so sad to hear about the closure; it’s such a shame.

"It’s a lovely, family-run business. It was really the only shoe shop that catered for everyone’s needs.”

Kellie said it’s a great loss to the town.

"I’m sure it will be missed by many people in the town,” she added,

"No doubt rising costs have hit them hard. Unfortunately, I think it’s a knock-on effect – prices are going up for essentials which maybe means cuts have to be made elsewhere and not replacing shoes as often as we once did.”

Dawn Branigan, of nearby Daventry Framing Centre, was a customer for many years.

She said: “I just think it’s sad that I will finally have to leave Daventry to buy something - shoe shopping online just doesn’t work for me.”

Do you have fond memories of the shop? Did you work there or visit as a child? Email [email protected]