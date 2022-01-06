Elephant lends helping trunk at museum as part of nursery's project about Daventry

Trunky makes friends at Daventry Museum.

Pen pals Daventry Museum and Caring Kindergartens have exchanged letters and pictures with children from the pre-school, sharing ideas about Daventry then, and now.

Trunky the Elephant is the nursery’s mascot, and a miniature version of Trunky spent some time at the museum exploring and helping the museum team with various tasks.

Museum officer Sophie Good said: “The team are always delighted to receive the children’s letters and creations; we enjoy answering their questions about the museum and the objects we look after, which hopefully encourages their curiosity in the museum and the world around them."

Trunky with kindergarten and museum staff.

Nursery manager Heidi Baker and interim nursery manager Emma Simmonds presented Sophie with a box of chocolates for the museum volunteers and a booklet of Christmas drawings from the pre-school children.

Emma said: “We’re looking forward to bringing our pre-school children for a visit in the new year after seeing a preview of the childhood memories exhibition.