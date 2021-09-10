Electrician Martyn hopes for light bulb moment in competition final

Martyn.

Martyn Roberts, 29, who has been in the trade for 11 years and owns M.R Electrical, will find out this month if he is the winner of the Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2021 competition.

He has been selected following an initial application outlining how he demonstrates a real passion for the trade, is exceptionally skilled, and has the drive and determination to go above and beyond for customers.

With a proven track record for excellent customer service, Martyn is reputed in his local Weedon area for providing first class electrical expertise and customer service excellence.

Martyn said: “I’m delighted to be through to the semi-finals of the competition. I hope to reach the national final in September so I can show the judges how dedicated I am to my trade and how I stand out from others in the industry.

"Working in a job I love as my own boss and having the opportunity to help to local people, is a reward in itself.

"However, winning this competition would be fantastic and a real confidence booster - especially after what has been an incredibly challenging 18 months.”