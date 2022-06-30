Electric vehicle owners will have access to three new charging points in Daventry

Three electric vehicle charging points have been installed at Bowen Square, Daventry, national commercial property and investment company LCP has announced.

The Osprey rapid charging points are located near Domino's after LCP agreed terms with the EV charging company.

Martin Wade, of LCP, said it forms part of its comprehensive programme to install a further 330 charging stations in 88 at its larger retail parades and centres by October 2022.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New charging points for Daventry.

“The UK needs to create a good infrastructure of EV chargers and we are committed to playing our part in getting drivers ready for the electric vehicle revolution,” he said.

“Ensuring drivers have a safe and convenient place to charge their vehicle away from the home is absolutely vital and we’re pleased to host the Osprey charging points at the Bowen Centre.”