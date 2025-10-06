DX opens two new DX-2 Super Sites in Birstall and Wellingborough

DX opens two new DX-2 Super Sites

DX, a leading provider of logistics solutions, including parcel freight, secure courier, 2-person, same day and contract logistics services, is pleased to announce the opening of two new DX-2 Super Sites in Birstall, West Yorkshire and Wellingborough, North Northamptonshire. The openings significantly increase the Group’s capacity and continue DX’s programme to expand and develop its depot network.

The new Super Site in Birstall, is located on the Norquest Industrial Estate, and comprises a 35,000 sq ft facility. The new Wellingborough Super Site is located on the Ise Valley Industrial Estate and is a 10,000 sq ft facility. These two new Super Sites take the total number of DX-2 Super Sites across the UK to nine. The Super Sites were introduced to support continued growth in the DX 2-person delivery Division, which specialises in delivering larger and heavier consumer goods to customers, including to room-of-choice, be that home, office or garden.

DX-2 is one of the largest 2-person home delivery networks in the industry, with a main hub based in Nottingham and 19 dedicated depots, including the nine Super Sites. DX-2 also has a dedicated fleet operating over 100 daily routes, and employs in excess of 450 colleagues.

The DX-2 Super Site network improves operational efficiencies, reduces stem mileage and carbon emissions, and enhances customer service levels, a key focus for the Group. The DX Freight operation remains a key area of growth for DX.

Ian Truesdale, Chief Executive Officer of DX Group, commented: “We are delighted to have opened these additional new DX-2 Super Sites in Birstall and Wellingborough. They will provide our DX-2 operations with greater capacity, further increase capability and get us closer to our customers’ customers. They also help to make us more efficient and reduce our stem mileage, which in turn will lower our overall carbon emissions. We continue to focus on setting market-leading service standards.

“We have invested significantly in our depot network over the past few years and will continue this programme across the Group, including IT, vehicles and equipment.”