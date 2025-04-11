DroneSwarm wins national award at Event Production Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

DroneSwarm, a leading UK drone light show company, from Daventry, has picked up a national accolade at the Event Production Awards 2025, which took place at the prestigious De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in London.

DroneSwarm, which has worked with the likes of Disney, Nike, ITV, BMW, LightSpeed Broadband and the RAF, picked up the Best Aerial Spectacular Award. The company was up against some fierce competition yet secured the win for its pioneering performances that have helped redefine live, event entertainment.

Mat Lawrence, Director at DroneSwarm, commented: "This award is a fantastic recognition of our team's dedication and expertise. "It’s the first time that we have entered the Event Production Awards so to go home with a win is a fantastic achievement.

“We have always set the bar high. We were the first company in the UK, in 2020, to be approved by the CAA to produce drone light shows on an on-going basis and we take pride in revolutionising and producing high-impact aerial spectacles that captivate audiences across the UK and internationally, whether that’s with public celebrations or bespoke private events.”

Caption: From left to right: Dean Colvin from DroneSwarm, Mat Lawrence from DroneSwarm (holding the award), Steve Theivendrarajah from Event Production Awards John Malam from DroneSwarm

The company also designs and manufactures its own drones, ensuring precision flight control; has developed its own smart battery and charging system, has created a robust communications set up, built a web-based managed software system and developed advanced LED and Pyrotechnic capabilities, all here in the UK. By combining precision-synchronised drone formations with in-house pyrotechnic capabilities, DroneSwarm delivers immersive experiences unlike any other and has full control over the safety, quality of the shows and the performance, ensuring seamless synchronisation for large scale formations.

The annual Event Production Awards celebrates the teams and individuals behind the delivery of live events and attracts more than 400 live event professionals from across the UK’s most prolific production agencies, promoters and suppliers. These prestigious awards highlight the work of companies that push the boundaries of event production, from live performances to corporate events, showcasing the best in event technology, design, and delivery.