Dramatic skies and stunning sunsets over Daventry and surrounding villages

These incredible shots have been captured in Staverton this week.

By Lucie Green
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 8:35 am
Updated Thursday, 20th May 2021, 8:36 am
A scene over Staverton this week.

Professional local photographer Mike Tobin shared these stunning pictures with The Gusher.

For more amazing photographs by Mike, visit www.facebook.com/photographybymook

Dramatic skies over Staverton.

Stunning scene over Staverton.