Donation helps support development of children at Daventry school

Donation will help students at Daventry Hill.

Daventry Hill School plans to use the donation from Amazon to develop its curriculum to incorporate VR (virtual reality).

VR is a fantastic tool that can help bring education to life through an immersive experience.

Stacey Drake, careers and employability leader at Daventry Hill School, said: "We are very grateful for this generous donation from Amazon.

"It allows us to be creative and provide our learners with opportunities and experiences they would ordinarily not be able to access.

“The money will support the development of our VR equipment to allow students continue to attend school and have access to all the resources they need, even when they’re not in the classroom.”

Daventry Hill School received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

Community donations are one of a number of ways in which Amazon is supporting communities across the UK during Covid-19.

Amazon is providing disadvantaged students with online STEM courses as well as teaming up with charity partner Magic Breakfast and delivering more than four million healthy breakfasts to families around the UK.