‘Disappointed’ resident criticises Daventry Tesco Superstore to fix ‘road safety’ issue

A “disappointed” resident calls out Daventry Tesco Superstore and urges them to address a “road safety” concern.

John Brayford, 69, voiced his “road safety” issue following the fading of zebra crossing's road markings at the Daventry Tesco Superstore last year.

John is accusing the corporation of reportedly still not resolving the issue after more than four months.

The zebra crossing at the entrance of the Tesco Superstore in Daventry pictured last year.

He said: “It is even more worn. They have not attended to them at all, and despite them saying ‘in due course’ at the end of last year, they clearly do not see it as a priority.

“I am very disappointed.”

The resident expressed his worry about the zebra crossing that lost its paint due to the “road safety” issues surrounding it.

“Tesco is a massive organisation.

“I really just do not understand why they seem to be so reluctant to do something that's so important,” he said.

John claims that the faded markings can seriously impact the safety of motorists and pedestrians, especially the safety of children during the half-term holiday who are “running around.”

“I always found that it was the large corporations that tended to not be particularly bothered.

“There's nobody local to take responsibility, and that is just sad,” said John.

According to John, a contractor comes in around once a year to paint the entire parking lot of the Tesco Superstore in Daventry.

“I don't understand why it is so difficult for them,” said John.

John said that other road markings have been recently painted in the surrounding area that falls under the jurisdiction of the local authority, but the road markings at the zebra crossing remain the same.

“It's because everything is subcontracted. There is no accountability anymore,” said John.

This newspaper contacted Tesco for a comment.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We know that the zebra crossing outside our Daventry Superstore has faded. The lines were repainted in December but have since faded again.