Dedicated postmaster Chris celebrates 30 years of serving Crick community - and the odd TV celebrity!

Chris with his award.

He has been presented with a long service award for his devoted work in the community.

Post Office Area Manager Caroline Witham-Grange presented Chris, 59, with his award and thanked him for his work at the Main Road branch.

Chris said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Post Office.

Chris outside Crick Post Office, where he has worked for 30 years.

"There are many memories and experiences and sometimes I think I could write a book in retirement.”

Chris has served the late Bill Maynard, who played Claude Greengrass in ITV’s Heartbeat, as well as a former Emmerdale star who lives locally.

"I also love the village of Crick and our customers who are extremely loyal, friendly and supportive," he added.

Chris and his parents ran the branch alongside and two part time staff – one of which told him about Margaret, a lady working in shop in nearby Brixworth.

Within a year of meeting, Chris married Margaret and they have one daughter, who is currently studying medicine at Newcastle University. Post Office 'guard dog' Brandy is also an important part of their team.

Although the initial impact of the coronavirus pandemic saw footfall fall, Chris said soon they were soon kept on their toes with more villagers shopping locally.

The couple both fell ill with Covid and the branch had to briefly close.

Chris said: "We had some amazing well wishes and offers of help from people in the village."

He now hopes to continue serving for a few more years and beat the existing record of 34 years of a postmaster serving at Crick Post Office.

Area manager Caroline said: “I am delighted to share this milestone anniversary with Chris and the team at Crick. He is a credit to the Post Office as I regularly receive compliments and positive comments about his excellent customer service.