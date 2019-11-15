Decline in house prices for Daventry, new figures reveal

House prices dropped slightly in Daventry in September, new figures show.

The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 6.2% annual decline – the worst in the East Midlands.

The average Daventry house price in September was £268,803, Land Registry figures show – a 0.1% decrease on August.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across the East Midlands, where prices decreased 1.2% , and Daventry outperformed the 0.2% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Daventry remained level – putting the area bottom among the East Midlands’s 40 local authorities for annual growth.