Dazzling street art lights up streets of Daventry town centre for annual celebration

Chalk it Up, organised by Daventry Retail Forum, is a celebration of local artists who are passionate about Daventry.

The festival finally went ahead on Sunday after rain stopped it going ahead more than once over the summer.

There was a real festival vibe in the town as visitors flocked to enjoy the work on show - and the sunshine.

Art can now be seen in a number of exhibitions held by the retailers taking part.

Sarah McCrossan, of Daisy's B's, said: "We were so proud to take part in Chalk it Up again.

"Hopefully the sun will keep shining for the rest of the week so we can enjoy the wonderful art for longer."

Holly Thallon Steenson, who is one of the organisers, said: "We would like to thank this year's local artists, along with the shops and cafes who art hosting the art exhibitions, our event sponsors - Viridian Nutrition and the support from the owners of both Bowen Square and Bishops Court."

