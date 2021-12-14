Dazzling Christmas play is a big hit with staff and parents in Flore

Young performers from Flore C of E Primary School staged their Nativity at At All Saints Church this week.

Generation after generation of schoolchildren have been able to provide the energy and passion that the Christmas story narrative deserves.

The coronavirus pandemic has put a stop to many celebrations over the last two years, so children were eager to share the message of a new beginning.

Staff and parents said the production was 'fantastic'.

Stacey Dransfield said: "There wasn’t one person in the audience who wasn’t smiling. This is the effect of the Nativity, everyone left excited and optimistic with warmth in their hearts.

"Flore School did an incredible job in such a short space of time and under very difficult circumstances. They stripped back the layers and let the children enjoy themselves by telling this powerful story in a very evocative and atmospheric setting."

1. The children put on a great performance.

2. Mary and Joseph hold on tight to the baby Jesus.

3. The audience enjoyed watching the play.