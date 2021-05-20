Daventry's new mayor has clear vision for future of town

Karen Tweedale.

Cllr Karen Tweedale was elected as mayor following Daventry Town Council's Annual Town Meeting on Monday.

She has been a councillor for Daventry Town since 2014 and has served as deputy mayor for a year.

The new mayor said she was looking forward to serving the people of Daventry.

Cllr Tweedale said: "My dream for Daventry is to see us to continue to grow as a community.

"Progress and change are inevitable and as a Town Council, our responsibility is to ensure that the residents' views continue to be heard.

"We cannot be complacent in what we are doing."

Cllr Tweedale has previously attended community events to help promote and raise awareness of local charities and organisations.

She said as many events have been cancelled or postponed, she would still like to help raise awareness of any activities via the Town Council's social media pages.

The deputy mayor is Cllr Malcolm Ogle.