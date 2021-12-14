Daventry's long-awaited cinema starts recruitment search ahead of March opening

How the foyer will look.

A further 15 additional posts will be created at the venue.

The new Arc Cinema will offer digital laser projectors in its four screens, immersive surround sound systems and luxury electric recliner seats as standard.

Brian Gilligan, of The Arc Cinema, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for a special person to recruit and lead their own team to deliver a hugely enjoyable leisure experience to the people of Daventry in an exciting work environment.

A view of how the cinema will look.

"Ideally we’d like a passionate individual with a hospitality background and a love of film obviously. We pride ourselves in taking great care of our customers, and on becoming a central part of each community that we serve.”