Daventry's long-awaited cinema starts recruitment search ahead of March opening
Daventry's new state-of-the-art cinema is looking to recruit a new manager ahead of its March opening date next year.
A further 15 additional posts will be created at the venue.
The new Arc Cinema will offer digital laser projectors in its four screens, immersive surround sound systems and luxury electric recliner seats as standard.
Brian Gilligan, of The Arc Cinema, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for a special person to recruit and lead their own team to deliver a hugely enjoyable leisure experience to the people of Daventry in an exciting work environment.
"Ideally we’d like a passionate individual with a hospitality background and a love of film obviously. We pride ourselves in taking great care of our customers, and on becoming a central part of each community that we serve.”
