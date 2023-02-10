The awards, hosted by Martin Heath from BBC Radio Northampton, took place on Wednesday evening (February 8) with a packed audience at Daventry’s sparkling new Arc cinema.

During December, Daventry residents voted for their favourite independent shops, cafes, pubs, restaurants and services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With nine categories, more than 20 businesses received recognition as they collected their awards or finalist certificates.

Winners Pammy and Ata from Alacati Grill receiving their awards from Martin Heath

Overall Independent Business of the Year was awarded to Alacati Grill, and comments from the public included “The atmosphere here is fantastic. The staff especially the owners are awesome and friendly” and “This is not only the best Turkish restaurant in Daventry, it’s the best I’ve ever experienced… facts!”.

Shop owner Pammy Raydemir said: “Absolutely amazing, we are overwhelmed, we would like to thank this opportunity to thank Discover Daventry and the Daventry Retail Forum for hosting this event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It really means so much for the retailers to highlight all the work and the passion that goes into running a business.

“We would also like to thank everyone who voted for us, all the voters and all our customers, absolutely amazing. Thank you!”.

Sarah from Daisy B's Boutique collecting her award from Martin Heath

Awards sponsor Viridian Nutrition, the Daventry-based ethical vitamin company, funded the awards in their entirety including a charitable donation of £1,550 to various charities nominated by the winning stores.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Viridian founder and MD Cheryl Thallon said: “Daventry is such a friendly town, we’re delighted to support these awards to encourage independent retailers and acknowledge the work they do to build and support our community.”

The full list of winners was:

Best Indie for Homeware & Art – Evergreen Art Café

The Arc Cinema showcasing their award win

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best Indie for Health & Well-being – Sheaf Street Health Store

Best Indie Eatery – Alacati Grill

Best Indie for a Haircut – The Barber Shed

Best Indie Nightlife – Arc Cinema

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sheaf Street Health Store collecting their award

Best Indie for Fashion – Daisy B's Boutique

Best Indie for Gifts – Prezzence

Best Indie for Beauty – Pinkies Nails & Beauty

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daventry's Indie Business of the Year – Alacati Grill

Follow DiscoverDaventry on social media to keep up-to-date with activities in the town.

The Barber Shed standing proud with their award

Local designers Bee & Fox celebrating with Ata from Alacati Grill

Advertisement

Advertisement