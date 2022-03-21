Daventry's independent businesses star on Silver Screen in cinema advert

It's been lights, camera, action in Daventry as independent store staff have starred in a cinema advert.

Ninteen specialist stores feature in the 30-secondb advert to be screened at the Arc Cinema in Daventry for one year.

The tongue-in-cheek short film celebrates the artisan bakery, ladies and men’s fashions, health food store, art gallery, florist, tattoo parlour, framing, charity shops, alterations and repairs, cafes, bars, restaurants, hairdressers, beauty salons, barbers, furniture, gifts and more.

It closes with the line: 'Daventry – there’s something for everyone!'.

Professionally filmed for the cinema screen, the advert produced by ‘AV IT! Media via Pearl & Dean, was devised and organised by ‘Discover Daventry’, the online resource managed by the Daventry Retail Forum, and paid for by local vitamin company, Viridian Nutrition.

Viridian Nutrition MD, Cheryl Thallon, who owns Sheaf Street Health Store with husband Shaun, said: "Daventry is very lucky to have the new cinema right in the town centre, encouraging more locals to make use of the stores, salons, cafes, restaurants and pubs right on our doorstep.

"We love Daventry and together with all the other local independent businesses, we’ll continue to celebrate and promote this town.”

Look out for the Discover Daventry advert at the Arc Cinema in Daventry.

