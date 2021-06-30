Daventry's 'Fab Four' in perfect swing to help people with cancer and their families
Daventry's 'Fab Four' have helped raise hundreds for Macmillan Cancer Support by taking part in a golf challenge.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 2:12 pm
Mark Craig Tom Gibbs, Kevin Everett and Spencer Mabanga joined forces for the Longest Day Golf Challenge to help raise money for people with cancer.
They are still appealing for sponsors after playing 72 holes at Daventry and District Golf Club.
Sponsor them at longestdaygolf.macmillan.org.uk/Team/thefabfour