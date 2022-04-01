Daventry's empty shops - eyesore or an opportunity to help town thrive?

The future of Daventry is in the hands of the community.

People are invited to consider opening a businesses to help fill the empty units in the town and help the economy grow.

Cheryl Thallon, owner of Sheaf Street Health Store and member of Daventry Retail Forum said: “It's as simple as this; if you want Daventry town centre to continue building as a thriving shopping, dining and meeting place then support it and even consider starting a business here yourself.

One of the empty buildings in the town.

"Daventry is a historic market town and its future is in our hands, literally, as every time to we click the mouse and buy online, we're making a decision about the kind of community we want to live in."

Cheryl went out with her clipboard to note all the businesses currently operating in the town centre.

Here’s what Discover Daventry identified:

There are 196 businesses in this location, plus 16 empty premises (four are about to be let). That is a six percent vacancy rate which compares very favourably against the national average of 14 percent*.

The empty shops are privately owned and most are ready to let or purchase.

Daventry already has the following businesses:

19 Hairdressers/beauty parlours.

18 Takeaways.

Another empty shop.

12 Pubs/bars.

11 Barbers.

11 Estate agents/accountants/solicitors.

9 Cafes.

9 Supermarkets/mini-supermarkets.

8 Charity shops.

8 Opticians/dentist/podiatry/hearing shops.

7 Restaurants.

6 Furniture/interiors shops/kitchens/carpets/lighting.

5 Banks.

5 Nail bars.

3 Phone shops.

3 Funeral services.

3 Pharmacies.

3 Florists.

3 Children’s nurseries.

3 Art/printers/photography/framing.

2 Vape shops.

2 Shoe shops.

2 Betting shops.

2 Jewellers/key cutting.

2 Vet/pet shop.

2 Hardware.

2 Ladies’ fashion.

2 Post office/newsagents.

2 Gyms.

2 Kids’ clothing.

2 Dry cleaning/alterations.

2 Card shops.

2 Massage parlours.

2 Recruitment agencies.

2 Health food stores.

2 Bakeries.

2 Bikes / car parts.

1 Ice cream parlour.

1 Snooker hall.

1 Games shop.

1 Window blinds.

1 Menswear.

1 Aquarium shop.

1 Whiskey shop.

1 Museum.

1 Cinema.

1 Tattoo parlour.

1 Bridalwear shop.

Plus It’s a Gift, Savers, Argos, DACT & Cube Disability.