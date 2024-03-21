Daventry's disability support group is hosting an open-day event this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A disability support club for independent living in Daventry offers an open-day event this summer to highlight their work.

Founded by two people with expertise in disability support, Independence for me seeks to provide support for people with learning disabilities, offering a wide and diverse range of experiences, opportunities, and activities led by specialists and instructors.

The project, managed by Michelle Coupe-Brickwood and Karen Durant, offers different day service bases within Daventry, at Mayfield Sport and Social Club and Michaelmas House.

Michelle Coupe-Brickwood and Karen Durant, owners of Independence for me, pictured together.

Michelle, 52, said: “We realised that there was a massive gap when the students didn't have education, so they were out of the system for 20 weeks a year, and when you’ve got social and emotional communication difficulties, that's a big gap.

“We decided to set up the business as a holiday club initially. Everyone learns best through having fun.”

Michelle and her business partner Karen, aged 63, established the week-long groups for adults with learning difficulties in 2011. The two business partners were both teaching at Daventry College in supported learning when they launched their club.

“It was going so well that we decided to give up our jobs to the college and open full-time,” said Michelle.

At first, they aimed to assist five people per week. Now, around 24 clients visit every week, with an average of 10 on their slowest day and 17 on their busiest, according to Michelle.

“Some of the clients have been coming to us since we opened, so we’re obviously doing something right,” said Michelle.

Independence for me Ltd (also known as ISE Daventry Ltd) was incorporated on October 21, 2021.

Between them, Michelle and Karen have forty years of experience supporting people with learning difficulties and disabilities across a variety of different settings and environments, including schools, colleges, and outreach centres across Northamptonshire and Warwickshire.

The business team helps to empower individuals and develop social, emotional, and communication skills through small groups.

With short holidays and minibreaks throughout the year, Independence for me offers a diverse range of opportunities and activities, including yoga, swimming, dancing, and food preparation classes, as well as museum, farm, zoo, and beach visits.

In addition to having their own membership at the Daventry Mercure Hotel, they have access to recreation facilities, hotels, restaurants, libraries, museums, and garden centres.

“We're a great service, especially if you want something a little bit different,” said Michelle.

Michelle and her business partner, Karen, are hosting an open-day event this summer to showcase their offers on June 8 from 1 to 4pm at Mayfield Sport and Social Club in Royal Star Drive, Daventry.

Danny, 31, met Michelle when he started college at the age of 16. After he finished college, he started attending classes three days a week and has been going there ever since. He said: "It is fun with so much to do and so many places to go."

Janet, Danny’s mother, said her son formed a relationship with Michelle from the start.

Janet said: “Michelle is so inventive and always gives them all a packed day full of experiences.