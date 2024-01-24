Daventry's annual Santa sleigh tour raised more than £20,000 for good causes across town

A Daventry charity raised more than £20,000 over the Christmas period for local “good causes,” including schools, youth organisations, charities, community groups, and sports clubs.

The Rotary Club of Danetre Daventry (RCoDD), a local charity and club with 23 members representing and supporting the community, raised the funds during the annual Christmas Collections with the Santa Sleighs. All of the proceeds raised after operating expenses are spent locally.

Mark Hampson, the RCoDD club president, said: “This result shows how responsive the people of Daventry are in their support of Rotary and the good causes we promote and support. Our club is active in many areas, but by far the most important aspect of our work is helping the local community.”

RCoDD took over the Christmas collection in 2005 when Daventry Round Table, the club that initiated the collection in 1964, disbanded. Since then, RCoDD has continuously expanded the collection to cover the Daventry area.

The club broke their record for collection of funds this year by raising more than £20,000, having raised nearly the same amount two years ago.

Santa made his 59th visit with the team in Daventry and the surrounding areas from Monday, December 4, 2023, to Saturday, December 23, 2023.

RCoDD worked together with 30 other local voluntary organisations to fill the approximately 560 collecting slots on this year's rota.

The team included more than 30 collectors every night and three experienced tractor drivers from Byfield who drove the loaned tractors for the duration of the three weeks and were compensated solely for their out-of-pocket expenditures.

Beyond the journeys made throughout the course of the 15 days, further work was done for the event. In each of the following mornings, four Rotarians got together for two hours to count the money and then move it to Lloyds Bank for safekeeping.

Mark Hampson said: “We have been pleased to make a difference by working with sports clubs, local schools, youth groups, projects to help underprivileged children, support for

social assistance charities and others.”

Local schools, youth organisations, charitable organisations, sports clubs, and other organisations, including the Ashby Fields Scout Group, Daventry Community Larder, Macmillan Cancer Support, Daventry Community Shed, and Friends of Danetre Hospital, were among the 30 organisations that participated in the 2023 Christmas Collection.

The 30 organisations involved received 60 percent of the funds raised, while the rest of the proceeds are retained in the RCoDD's charity account. The funds are set to be distributed locally for ongoing projects and initiatives.

As Santa makes his 60th visit this year, the club has an “ambitious” programme of support for good causes going forward, according to Mark.

Mark said the club “will flourish and continue to be a leading player in community support actions,” particularly in light of the recent active involvement of several new members.

RCoDD is open to receiving local requests for assistance from the club. People can get in touch with the club at [email protected].

