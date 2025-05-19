Daventry welcomes new Mayor Katie Thurston

Following Daventry Town Council's Annual Town Council Meeting on Monday, May 12, Councillor Katie Thurston was elected as Mayor of Daventry for the Council Year 2025/2026.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in Leicestershire, Katie moved to Daventry when she was a child almost 25 years ago. She now raises her young family here and has been a Town councillor since 2018.

Katie loves spending time with family and friends and enjoys musical theatre and travel. She's passionate about what Daventry has to offer and supporting the local community, with a keen interest for youth engagement as well as promoting awareness and raising funds for charitable causes with a positive local impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on her election as chair of the Town Council and Mayor of Daventry, Katie said: "I am incredibly honoured and privileged to be appointed as the new Mayor of Daventry.

Daventry Mayor for 2025/26, Councillor Katie Thurston

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time as Deputy Mayor and am looking forward to meeting even more residents over the next 12 months. Daventry is a wonderful place to live and work and I am excited to support our community to thrive as it continues to grow."

The Deputy Mayor for 2025-2026 is Cllr Alan Knape.

The Mayor of Daventry attends local community events free of charge. If you would like the Mayor to attend an event please contact Daventry Town Council on 01327 301246.