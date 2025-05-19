Daventry welcomes new Mayor Katie Thurston
Born in Leicestershire, Katie moved to Daventry when she was a child almost 25 years ago. She now raises her young family here and has been a Town councillor since 2018.
Katie loves spending time with family and friends and enjoys musical theatre and travel. She's passionate about what Daventry has to offer and supporting the local community, with a keen interest for youth engagement as well as promoting awareness and raising funds for charitable causes with a positive local impact.
Speaking on her election as chair of the Town Council and Mayor of Daventry, Katie said: "I am incredibly honoured and privileged to be appointed as the new Mayor of Daventry.
"I thoroughly enjoyed my time as Deputy Mayor and am looking forward to meeting even more residents over the next 12 months. Daventry is a wonderful place to live and work and I am excited to support our community to thrive as it continues to grow."
The Deputy Mayor for 2025-2026 is Cllr Alan Knape.
The Mayor of Daventry attends local community events free of charge. If you would like the Mayor to attend an event please contact Daventry Town Council on 01327 301246.