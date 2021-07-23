Daventry walker Emily reaches Snowdon summit in honour of friend's mother who died from ovarian cancer

"I did it!" Emily Wright at the top of Snowdon.

Emily Wright geared up for the big one by taking part in long weekend walks around Daventry District.

She challenged herself to climb Snowdon earlier this month, supported by The Adventure Geek, a walking company run by Julia Doherty.

Emily is raising money for Target Ovarian Cancer and has raised well over £1,000.

A scene from the walk.

She said: "I wanted to do something in memory of my friend Georgina's mum, Kay East, who sadly lost her battle with ovarian cancer in 2012.

"She’d been happily celebrating her daughter’s wedding in the June with no other symptoms apart from a slightly swollen stomach. Kay complained about feeling bloated and not fitting into her mother of the bride outfit as she’d liked."

By the end of July, Kay developed backache and a scan revealed a tumour the size of a rugby ball.

She was operated but developed a nasty infection. She never recovered after a second operation.

Emily reaches for the sky.

Emily said: "Please ladies, get checked out, never leave the slightest niggle."

She said climbing Snowdon was the most amazing experience of her life.

"I feel Target Ovarian Cancer along with all gynaecological charities don't get enough recognition and too many are lost each year due to things being missed or ignored," Emily added.

Donate to Emily's fundraiser by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emily-wright51

Emily is raising money for Target Ovarian Cancer.

A scene from the summit.