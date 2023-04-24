The Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry has donated £1,000 to a charity that supports volunteering activities in the town.

The donation was made to Daventry Volunteer Centre, an organisation that promotes and supports all aspects of volunteering in the Daventry area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The donation from Amazon in Daventry will go towards The Milk&You Project and their support for families in Daventry. Milk&You are an infant feeding peer support project where the team of project workers are ensuring mothers and babies in Daventry, living in poverty and who find it hard to access support, are able to get the help they need. The money will be spent on breast-pumps and sensory gadgets as part of their new programme MUM Support - where they are tackling postnatal stress and worries in new mums.

Daventry volunteers supported by Amazon donation

David Hall, Site Leader at Amazon in Daventry, said:

“Daventry Volunteer Centre is a fantastic organisation supporting many people in our town. We hope this donation helps boost the charity’s services.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michelle Santhi, Project Manager at Milk&You added:

“I would like to thank David and the team at Amazon Daventry for this donation. Backing like this, means we can continue supporting our community with volunteers and offer help to charities in need. This donation will make a huge difference to our project.”

Daventry Volunteer Centre received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support communities in and around its operating locations throughout the UK.