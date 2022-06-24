Daventry Town Football Club scores partnership with firm who give support on and off the pitch

Daventry Town Football Club has scored help from a firm in a new community partnership.

Rollasons will be the club’s Community Partner for two years.

The partnership follows on from the business’s season as the principal partner and chief sponsor of DTFC First Team last year.

Derren Midson and Jo Caddoo.

It saw Rollasons work with the club on a number of community initiatives, including volunteering for the successful Christmas lunch, supporting the DTFC food bank and launch of the #Law10 scheme.

Derren Midson, Junior Chairman and Head of Commercial activity, said: "This is a natural progression for our partnership. Rollasons are able and willing to support the club so much off the pitch, which is vital to help us achieve our objectives of being a community club."

Jo Caddoo, Joint Managing Partner for Rollasons, said: "We very much enjoyed being the DTFC's principal partner and chief sponsor of the First Team for the 2021/2022 season.

"We learned a lot and made firm foundations and relationships with the Club. We share the same ethos of fostering a warm, supportive culture where talent can grow and thrive in our local community. Being the club's principal community partner is a natural fit for us.

"We are looking forward to continuing to work with DTFC on many community initiatives over the next two years and beyond."