Daventry town centre shortlisted for Rising Star High Street Award

Daventry town centre has been shortlisted for the Rising Star High Street Award and is in the running to be crowned Rising Star High Street of the Year 2019.

The Great British High Street Awards judges will start visiting all ten shortlisted high streets across the UK soon.

The judges’ scores will make up 80% of Daventry’s final score, with the remaining 20% coming from public online voting, which is now open.

The shortlisted entry was submitted by the Daventry Retail Forum, which is an independent community of local retailers who are passionate about improving life in Daventry.

The application demonstrated how this alliance of like-minded businesses across the town are creating a hub for ideas and action to reinvigorate the local economy. Daventry Retail Forum wants to raise awareness of everything the town has to offer and spread the message ‘Discover Daventry’ - they wholeheartedly believe Daventry is a worthy RISING STAR.

Formed in March 2018, the Retail Forum was Inspired by the Totally Locally scheme and has formed strong links with the Town and District Council, Police, Community Groups and most importantly Shoppers, not only from Daventry but surrounding villages.

Chris Sands, founder of Totally Locally, said: “Independent businesses are the lifeblood of our High Streets and Town Centre’s, run by incredibly passionate and knowledgeable people, often pouring their life savings into their businesses.”

“Collaborating, sharing ideas and marketing each other’s businesses sounds simple but it is quite an alien concept to a lot of retailers. Once towns start to work this way it has a massive benefit to residents, businesses and the surrounding supply chain, making the towns a better place to live and work, with better facilities and employment

Lorna White Coordinator of The Daventry Retail Forum said: “We are really proud to have been shortlisted for this prestigious award run by the Great British High Street and to be in with a chance of winning the £15K first prize for Daventry. To win we need the public to get behind us. You can vote for your town on a DAILY basis by email all the way through until the closing date on 7th October 2019 by clicking on the following link: http://bit.ly/VoteDaventry. Thank you”