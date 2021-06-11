Daventry team raise funds for Epilepsy UK in honour of much-loved colleague

Tesco fundraisers Jacob Hawes and Kai Pinchin.

Friends and colleagues of Brett Shane have been holding fundraising events in his memory.

Becci Hawes, a manger at the store, said: "We were devastated to hear our colleague had passed away.

"Brett was only 23 years of age. As you can imagine this news total shocked all our colleagues and has been a very difficult time for us."

Remembering Brett.

Brett's friends at the store wanted to do something to remember their much-loved colleague. One of the stunts was a fancy dress day.

Becci added: "We would like to thank all the local business who have supported us and also Daventry Town football club who had donated two of their pitches for us to play on."

The charity will receive £1,110 from customer and colleague donations.