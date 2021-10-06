Daventry team help fund new children's centre for hospital charity with £1,000 donation
A charity that supports NHS hospitals has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre team in Daventry.
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 2:25 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 2:26 pm
Northamptonshire Health Charity supports hospitals and community services in the nearby area by raising funds for projects and services which are in addition to what the NHS provides.
The donation from the Amazon team will go towards building an outside play centre between the children’s wards.
Vivek Khanka, Site Leader at Amazon in Daventry, said: “Northamptonshire Health Charity provides a vital service for the NHS hospitals in our community and the team at Amazon in Daventry is pleased to support the charity’s efforts with this donation.”