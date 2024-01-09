Daventry sustainable florist delivers fresh seasonal flowers to people’s doorsteps in Northamptonshire

“It’s like the milk round but with flowers”

A Daventry sustainable florist delivers fresh and seasonal flowers to people’s doorsteps in Northamptonshire.

The mother-of-two started her family-run and home-based business, Iberis, a couple of years ago and has been adamant against the use of plastics in the industry ever since.

The family recently launched a Friday flower delivery service, offering people in Daventry and Northampton the opportunity to have seasonal flowers delivered to their door.

Hannah Taylor-Slaymaker, 42, florist and Iberis business owner, pictured.

Hannah Taylor-Slaymaker, 42, a florist and business owner from Northampton, currently lives with her family in Daventry.

She said: “It’s like the milk round but with flowers. It’s quite popular. I’m trying to make it affordable because flowers have increased in price."

Hannah launched her business in August 2021 and worked part-time from her garage. She spent the rest of her time doing therapeutic work for a company from Northamptonshire.

“I wanted to work in nature. I’ve always been interested in gardening and flowers,” said Hannah.

Beebombs pictured from Iberis, Hannah Taylor-Slaymaker's sustainable business.

The business is run by Hannah and her family. Her wife, Sally, makes soy wax melts and scents; the children help with the flowers and beebombs; wildflower seedballs; and Hannah’s mother crochets accessories such as the beebomb bags. Bringing together the names of her two children, Iris and Bert, Hannah came up with the business name Iberis.

“They’re all sustainable. We use no plastic. We don’t even use the little plastic sachets for flower food. We provide a free flower food recipe for everybody,” said Hannah.

The family offers bouquets, planters, soy wax melts, beebombs, DIY beebom kits, Christmas and wedding reefs and arrangements.

When people purchase a bouquet online, the family donates a free box or bag of beebombs to a local school for children to grow wildflowers in the playground.

Flower arrangements pictured from Iberis, Hannah Taylor-Slaymaker's sustainable business.

Hannah, a former social worker, is teaching kids how to control their anxiety and use the outdoors as a calming resource.

“Giving free beebombs to schools comes from the link of wellbeing, ensuring that we’re promoting biodiversity and sustainability while running the business.

“That’s why we're giving back to schools. I still have a strong passion for it. I really care about it,” said Hannah.

The family provides delivery across Northampton and Daventry. The Friday flower round has been running for more than a couple of months.

Customers can order seasonal flowers to be delivered to their door on a monthly, weekly, or every two-week basis.

“It’s doing really well in terms of how it’s grown. We’re one of the most sustainable florists in the county.