Daventry Tigers students fielded their team for the Tae Kwon-Do Association of Great Britain (TAGB) Open Midlands Championships.
Students from all over England went to Kettering to compete in reportedly the “biggest-ever” TAGB Open Midlands Championships with more than 800 competitors.
Daventry Tigers team owners and teachers Mark and Sarah Robson entered 38 students, who demonstrated their skills with a string of amazing results, winning 13 gold medals across various events, with 50 medals won in total.
Mark Robson said: “We are immensely proud of everyone who represented our clubs at the Midlands Championships.”
Daventry, Woodford Halse, and Banbury students from the husband and wife’s linked clubs prepared intensely to compete against the students from throughout the country.
Winning 13 gold, 27 silver, and 10 bronze medals across a variety of events, with a total of 50 medals, the results exceeded the team’s expectations.
“Everyone performed at a very high standard, and the medal count was incredible for just 38 competitors,” said Mark Robson.
Individual performance patterns kicked off the day, with fields ranging from 30 to 50 martial artists in each division. Daventry students advanced to the final medal playoffs in every division they competed in.
Additional medals were won in tag team sparring, individual sparring, and team synchronised patterns.
From the junior divisions to the adults, there were several noteworthy performances of the day.
Phoebe Smith won the gold medal in individual patterns, her fourth consecutive tournament at the top, including gold medals in the World Championships, North Midlands, and British Championships.
Charlotte Dunkley won the gold medal in red belt patterns despite never having placed first in any of her numerous prior tournaments.
According to Mark, Bronwyn Harrison won the gold medal in one of the toughest divisions, black belt girls patterns.
Sarah Pinfold won her first regional title and took home the gold medal in the ladies' blue heavyweight sparring division.
Mark said: “We are very much looking forward now to the next national championships in Worcester at the end of March.”
The Taekwondo (TKD) club Daventry Tigers offers 14 different classes for various age groups, including classes for adults, ladies only, children, and families. The classes run throughout the week in Daventry and at the sister clubs in Woodford Halse and Banbury.
Here is the list of our Daventry Tigers winners, winning 13 gold, 27 silver, and 10 bronze medals across a variety of events:
Gold medals
Bronwyn Harrison
Caoimhe Adams
Charlotte Dunkley
Fraser Talbot X2
Gina Burgess
Isabella Sills
Oisin Adams
Phoebe Smith X2
Reuben Evans
Reuben Smith
Sarah Pinfold
Silver medals
Archie Brown X2
Ashley Kelly
Bronwyn Harrison
Brooke Shafto
Charlie Chettle
Chris Sills X2
Evie Ann Boyland X2
Fraser Talbot
Holly Howard
Holly Jones X2
Isabella Sills
James Lewington
Jonathan Williams
Kaden Roche
Lauren Hughes
Max Hlavac
Megan Sills
Morgan Jones
Rosa Ardito X2
Bronze medals
Bronwyn Harrison
Caoimhe Adams
Chris Sills
James Lewington
Lauren Hughes
Megan Sills
Natan Swiderski
Phoebe Evans
Rosa Ardito
Zac Jones