Daventry Tigers students fielded their team for the Tae Kwon-Do Association of Great Britain (TAGB) Open Midlands Championships.

Students from all over England went to Kettering to compete in reportedly the “biggest-ever” TAGB Open Midlands Championships with more than 800 competitors.

Daventry Tigers team owners and teachers Mark and Sarah Robson entered 38 students, who demonstrated their skills with a string of amazing results, winning 13 gold medals across various events, with 50 medals won in total.

Mark Robson said: “We are immensely proud of everyone who represented our clubs at the Midlands Championships.”

Daventry, Woodford Halse, and Banbury students from the husband and wife’s linked clubs prepared intensely to compete against the students from throughout the country.

“Everyone performed at a very high standard, and the medal count was incredible for just 38 competitors,” said Mark Robson.

Individual performance patterns kicked off the day, with fields ranging from 30 to 50 martial artists in each division. Daventry students advanced to the final medal playoffs in every division they competed in.

Additional medals were won in tag team sparring, individual sparring, and team synchronised patterns.

From the junior divisions to the adults, there were several noteworthy performances of the day.

Phoebe Smith won the gold medal in individual patterns, her fourth consecutive tournament at the top, including gold medals in the World Championships, North Midlands, and British Championships.

Charlotte Dunkley won the gold medal in red belt patterns despite never having placed first in any of her numerous prior tournaments.

According to Mark, Bronwyn Harrison won the gold medal in one of the toughest divisions, black belt girls patterns.

Sarah Pinfold won her first regional title and took home the gold medal in the ladies' blue heavyweight sparring division.

Mark said: “We are very much looking forward now to the next national championships in Worcester at the end of March.”

The Taekwondo (TKD) club Daventry Tigers offers 14 different classes for various age groups, including classes for adults, ladies only, children, and families. The classes run throughout the week in Daventry and at the sister clubs in Woodford Halse and Banbury.

Here is the list of our Daventry Tigers winners, winning 13 gold, 27 silver, and 10 bronze medals across a variety of events:

Gold medals

Bronwyn Harrison

Caoimhe Adams

Charlotte Dunkley

Fraser Talbot X2

Gina Burgess

Isabella Sills

Oisin Adams

Phoebe Smith X2

Reuben Evans

Reuben Smith

Sarah Pinfold

Silver medals

Archie Brown X2

Ashley Kelly

Bronwyn Harrison

Brooke Shafto

Charlie Chettle

Chris Sills X2

Evie Ann Boyland X2

Fraser Talbot

Holly Howard

Holly Jones X2

Isabella Sills

James Lewington

Jonathan Williams

Kaden Roche

Lauren Hughes

Max Hlavac

Megan Sills

Morgan Jones

Rosa Ardito X2

Bronze medals

Bronwyn Harrison

Caoimhe Adams

Chris Sills

James Lewington

Lauren Hughes

Megan Sills

Natan Swiderski

Phoebe Evans

Rosa Ardito

Zac Jones

1 . Daventry Tigers students Girls red belt division students pictured. Photo: Mark Robson