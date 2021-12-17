Daventry spa named as top 'Instagrammable' retreat in UK
A Daventry spa has been named as the most 'Instagrammable' retreat in the UK.
Guests described Fawsley Hall & Spa as 'stunning' and 'beautiful' in their Tripadvisor reviews.
Hot tub supplier Aqua Spa analysed over 191,950 TripAdvisor reviews to find which UK spas scored the best.
Nearly 30 per cent of reviews for Fawsley Hall, which landed #1 spot, explicitly describe just how stunning the spa is.
Here are the official top 10 ranking of most Instagrammable spas in the UK, alongside the proportion of guest reviews mentioning how stunning the spa is:
#1 Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa, Daventry (27.96% of Reviews)
#2 Armathwaite Hall Hotel and Spa, Keswick (27.50% of Reviews)
#3 The Welcombe Hotel, Stratford-Upon-Avon (26.19% of Reviews)
#4 The Scarlet Hotel Spa, Newquay (25.08% of Reviews)
#5 Pennyhill Park Hotel & Spa, Surrey (23.21% of Reviews)
#6 Swinton Park Hotel, Ripon (22.49% of Reviews)
#7 Stoke Park Country Club, Slough (21.76% of Reviews)
#8 Losehill House Hotel & Spa, Peak District (20.52% of Reviews)
#9 Walwick Hall, Northumberland (19.02% of Reviews)
#10 Beech Hill Hotel & Spa, Windermere (18.55% of Reviews)
Laurence Hookway from Aqua Spa said: “Spa hotels have become an iconic part of UK culture, popularised by our desperate need for escapism and true relaxation. They’ve become so much more than a simple treatment, spas are now a full experience that is enjoyed, documented and shared.