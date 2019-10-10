Daventry sees rise in use of traditional hailed cabs

Despite apps like Uber shaking up the taxi industry, new figures show that traditional hailed cabs are becoming increasingly popular in Daventry.

But the Local Government Association is calling for new powers to help councils regulate the taxi industry following the rise of ride-hailing apps across England and Wales, to ensure taxi drivers are protected.

There are two main kinds of licensed vehicles in the trade – traditional taxis, which can be hailed from the street, and private hire vehicles, which need to be booked.

Department for Transport figures show private hire vehicles, accounted for 11 per cent of hireable vehicles in Daventry in March – down from 23 per cent a decade before.

Eleven minicabs were licensed to work in the area in March, compared to 16 a decade before.