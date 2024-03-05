Daventry school joins an award-winning family of academies
A Daventry school joined a prestigious family of academies last week (Friday, March 1).
The Grange School in Daventry has become an academy and joined the E-ACT family of schools.
The E-ACT Grange School is the 29th school to join the successful multi-academy trust, which provides education to more than 18,000 young people.
The trust has been collaborating closely with the school over the last few months, and staff members have already attended training sessions and leadership conferences.
Mrs Vicki Masters, the E-ACT The Grange School headteacher, said: "We are delighted and proud to be part of a forward-thinking trust. I am very much looking forward to collaborating at a national level with fellow E-ACT academies to ensure our pupils continue to thrive and excel.”
E-ACT can provide an education for children right from reception until Year 13 in Daventry, as E-ACT Parker Academy and E-ACT DSVL (Danetre and Southbrook Learning Village) Academy are also situated in the town.
All three local E-ACT schools can now work closely together to support the children's educational journey from their first day of school up to sixth form.
Tom Campbell, CEO of E-ACT, said: “Everyone at E-ACT is delighted to welcome The Grange and Mrs Masters on board and we are looking forward to getting to know our new pupils, parents, colleagues, and governors better.”
E-ACT has won the award for MAT (Multi-Academy Trust) of the Year 2023 at the MAT Excellence Awards, with more than 93 per cent of their academies now rated as “good” or “outstanding” for leadership and management by Ofsted.
Tom Campbell said: “It’s clear what an asset Mrs Masters is to the school and how beneficial her continued strong leadership will be to the children there.
“The values of the school, which are to encourage children to dream, believe, and achieve, really resonate with E-ACT, and we are committed to serving the local community to ensure that all young people receive a fantastic education.”
The E-ACT Grange School can now join the other academies to collaborate and share ideas with one another.