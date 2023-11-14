The annual Loo of the Year Awards competition has strived to focus the spotlight on recognising and rewarding the very best washrooms throughout the UK and Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Daventry pub has been recognised in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023 for the quality and standards of its toilets.

The Saracens Head, a Wetherspoon pub in Brook Street, has received a platinum rating from inspectors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards aim to highlight and improve standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK and Ireland since 1978.

Brook Street’s Wetherspoon pub duty manager, James Dixon, pictured in the pub’s gents toilet.

The Saracens Head manager, Nick Hopewell, said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK to judge them.

The Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director, Becky Wall, said: "The toilets at The Saracens Head have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The next awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the National Motorcycle Museum in Solihull on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Brook Street’s Wetherspoon pub pictured.

Many factors are taken into consideration while evaluating toilets, such as decor, general administration, accessibility, hygiene, and hand washing and drying facilities. All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond, with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.