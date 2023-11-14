Daventry pub wins platinum award for its ‘excellent’ toilets
A Daventry pub has been recognised in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023 for the quality and standards of its toilets.
The Saracens Head, a Wetherspoon pub in Brook Street, has received a platinum rating from inspectors.
The awards aim to highlight and improve standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK and Ireland since 1978.
The Saracens Head manager, Nick Hopewell, said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."
Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK to judge them.
The Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director, Becky Wall, said: "The toilets at The Saracens Head have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.”
The next awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the National Motorcycle Museum in Solihull on Thursday, January 18, 2024.
Many factors are taken into consideration while evaluating toilets, such as decor, general administration, accessibility, hygiene, and hand washing and drying facilities. All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond, with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.
"The pub deserves its platinum award," said Becky Wall.