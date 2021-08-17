Daventry photographer captures stunning images of meteor shower
Daventry photographer Mike Hart has captured some stunning images of the recent night skies.
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 1:22 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 1:24 pm
The Perseid meteor shower has been visible in many parts of the country.
Mike was lucky enough to get this free show from his back garden in Daventry.
The Perseid meteor shower is active between July 16 and August 23, with the number of meteors increasing every night until it reaches a peak in mid-August.
