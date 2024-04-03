Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Opticians from Daventry are encouraging people to recycle and reuse old hearing aids to improve the lives of others globally.

People can bring their old hearing aids to the Specsavers’ store in the Regal Centre, Bowen Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The old hearing aids will be sent to the Hearing Aid Recycling team, who refurbishes and repurposes them for redistribution to underprivileged communities worldwide.

Georgia Cletheroe, Jake Tyers, Berry Flood, and Jake Mitchell pictured outside Specsavers Daventry.

Jake Tyers, Specsavers Daventry audiology director, said: “Through this service, we are committed to making a positive impact on both our community and the environment.

“Our Hearing Aid Recycling initiative allows us to not only provide our customers with the latest hearing aid technology but also contributes to a worthy cause.”

Hearing aids can be brought into the store at any time.

People donating during April will receive £100 off a purchase of rechargeable tech hearing products and will be entered into a prize draw to win a pair of rechargeable hearing aids.

Rosie Moody pictured showing off one of the donated hearing aids at Specsavers Daventry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner of the April prize draw is set to be announced on the store’s website on Monday, May 6.

Specsavers Daventry director Satvinder Singh Soomal said: “We are delighted to be working with Hearing Aid Recycling to ensure that these devices find new life and make a meaningful impact in the lives of others.

“Through this campaign, we hope to raise awareness about the importance of hearing health while also promoting sustainability.”