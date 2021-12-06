Daventry nursing home needs prizes to help make raffle a Christmas cracker!

Helping with the raffle.

The fundraiser is being held by staff at Browlands Nursing Home and all money raised will be used to improve the lives of residents.

Proceeds will help pay for live events and activities throughout the year which are vital for residents' stimulation, mental health and wellbeing.

Tickets are on sale from today (Monday). The draw takes place live on Facebook on Thursday, December 23, at 6pm.

Staff and residents get ready for Christmas.

Any businesses or individuals who can help the home should telephone 01327 876985.