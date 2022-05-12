Daventry Museum staff 'thrilled' at competition nomination for small but mighty attraction

The team at Daventry Museum is thrilled to have been nominated in the Muddy Stilettos Northamptonshire 2022 Awards in the Best Family Attraction category.

Museum Office Sophie Good described the museum as “small but mighty”.

She said: “It’s fabulous for our small but mighty museum to be recognised as a great place to take the family.

Families enjoy the attractions at Daventry Museum.

"We’re very proud of the community-driven, family-friendly exhibitions and events we run for the community within Northamptonshire, and beyond.

“Please show your support for your museum and fantastic team of volunteers by nominating Daventry Museum and help us get to the final.”

Voting closes May 20. To show your support, visit https://northants.muddystilettos.co.uk/nominate/

The museum’s new exhibition focuses on life and memories of a childhood in Daventry. Get in touch with the museum officer by emailing [email protected] or by calling (01327) 301246.