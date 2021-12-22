Daventry Museum evokes childhood memories in exciting new exhibition of days gone by

Inkwells from Abbey School.

Life and Memories of a Childhood in Daventry opens on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 10am to 4pm.

This exhibition seeks to evoke memories of a Daventrian childhood, with exhibits of local interest including Daventry schools memorabilia, uniforms and sports team photographs, Swimming Pool Association ephemera, local Cub and Scout group badges, and May Day celebrations.

Alongside these local exhibits are displays of traditional toys, many versions of which are still around today. There are examples of clockwork toys, board games and popular characters like Mickey Mouse and Andy Pandy.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daventry Grammar School caps.

Daventry’s museum officer Sophie Good said: “This exhibition will be a delight for both old and young, to reminisce, share stories between generations, and compare childhood then and now.”

The museum has also been lucky enough to borrow a selection of toys from Leicestershire Museum’s ‘Harborough Hoard of street toys’, the largest single collection of post-mediaeval street toys yet found within the UK, dating from 1570 to 1630.

Visitors will be able to reminisce over the type of bicycle or tricycle they owned, through a wheel spinning display borrowed from Coventry Transport Museum, which includes a Raleigh ‘Phantom Flyer’ bicycle from the 1970s, a Mobo Playtrike and Raleigh (Humber) Child's Tricycle, both from the 1950s.

If you have any stories from your childhood you would like to share, or any Daventry memorabilia contact Museum Officer, Sophie Good, by calling 01327 301246 or emailing [email protected]