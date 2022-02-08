A Daventry mother who launched her own business to help her daughter with Cerebral Palsy has gone on to help hundreds of children across the world with mobility issues.

Baffin Technology was founded by Marzena Komisarczuk in 2015 with the sole aim of finding a suitable solution to help her daughter Sylwia transfer from a sitting to standing position with as much ease as possible.

Sylwia, 21, was born with Cerebral Palsy and as a result of her condition underwent hip surgery in 2015.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sylwia with her mum Marzena.

As part of her recovery, it was vital that she spent time both sitting and standing, but transferring from one position to the other was agonising and would often take more than half an hour.

Marzena researched products that could enable Sylwia to transfer in one seamless movement and eventually found LIW Care Technology, based in her native Poland.

The desperate mother took Sylwia to the company’s headquarters for an assessment and quickly realised that the Trio seating system which supports and corrects the spine and moves the user from a sitting to a standing position was the solution she had been looking for.

She was so impressed with the product, Marzena flew back to Poland and signed an agreement to become the UK distributor for the full range of LIW Care products.

All smiles from Sylwia.

Marzena founded Baffin Technology Systems and Sylwia was the first customer. Her health has improved and they have never looked back.

"Before the Trio, she would often get coughs and colds as she was spending very little time standing," said Marzena.

"Her breathing was also better and six years down the road, Sylwia is still using her original Trio."

Baffin Technology has now doubled its turnover and profits each year. The business has helped customers as far afield as Australia.

Marzena added: “A lot of our business is from word of mouth as parents will often talk to parents in a similar situation and recommend products to each other and we have a very successful enquiry to sale conversion rate of 90 percent.

“When I speak to parents’ and explain the journey behind me setting up Baffin Technology Systems, I think they relax as they know I can truly empathise with their situation and the challenges they face on a day-to-day basis.

"I love my job and I know I am very lucky to be someone who looks forward to Sunday evening as I can’t wait to get to work on Monday morning and start helping more families benefit for the Baffin solutions which have changed my daughter’s life.