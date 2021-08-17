Daventry mum with incurable cancer desperate to wed father of her children

Lizzi England.

Lizzi England was 29 and pregnant with her third child when she was diagnosed with with Grade 3 breast cancer in August 2019.

She had a mastectomy when she was 20 weeks pregnant and results showed the cancer had spread through to her lympathic systems and found in her lymph nodes.

The cancer had grown in size and was surrounded by pre-cancerous cells.

New mum Lizzi with Violet Rose.

Lizzi, 31, who is behind a campaign encouraging women to check their breasts, told the Daventry Express: "I started chemotherapy treatment while I was 27 weeks pregnant and my baby, Violet Rose, was born in January 2020 inbetween cycles.

"Now I just want to take care of my family and marry my fiance Taylor."

Lizzi has undergone 15 sessions of radiotherapy.

Her friend Roni Bladon said: "Lizzi was a new mum, had a toddler and a little girl at home she had to home school due to lockdown. This girl did it all, while documenting her journey on her social media pages, to raise awareness of cancer, she has inspired thousands of people to be proud of their bodies following cancer."

Taylor and Lizzi.

A day after her 31st birthday last month, Lizzi has found out the devastating news that her cancer has spread and is now incurable.

Now Lizzi’s only priority is her family.

She is desperate to marryTaylor, stepfather to Ivy, father to Teddy and Violet.

Roni added: "Sadly no Go Fund Me page can take away the fact my friend has stage 4 secondary breast cancer; but what it can do is help make precious memories for her and her beautiful family."

The Daventry Express is appealing to businesses in the area to help Lizzi, Taylor and their family have a really special wedding day. Could you help in any way? All sponsors will be given publicity. Email [email protected]