Daventry MP joins Summer Celebration at care home

The Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury and Chief Whip was a guest at Pytchley Court in Brixworth as part of Care Home Open Week (June 27-July 3).

Sue Watson, Home Manager at Pytchley Court Care Home, said: “We are proud to support Brixworth and our Open Week celebrations provided a great opportunity to reconnect with our local community after the challenges of the pandemic, to support community engagement, and to remind our local community that our kind care teams are here if they ever need support for themselves or a loved one.”