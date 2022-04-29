Daventry MP joins golden celebrations at Daventry catholic church

Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris joined a special service to mark the 50th birthday of a church building.

The service took place at St Augustine’s, in London Road, on Sunday.

Father James Cassidy, the Parish Priest, said the highlight of the service was the use of incense.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris with Father James Cassidy and Jim Hyland, secretary to the Catholic Parish Council.

“It was used to incense the building and the people, a sign of prayers ascending to God, and also the dignity of the worshippers,” he said.

“Everybody enjoyed the service, and it was good to be together after the enforced separation due to Covid. We were together in worship and also at the reception afterwards.”

The church was built in 1972, the congregation moving from the church in New Street, which had been the grammar school.

For the 30 years before then they used a church converted from the stables of the ‘Rifleman’ public house.

Father James Cassidy and Father Allan Jones (assistant priest) with Malcom Ogle, deputy Mayor and Cllr Lynne Taylor

Worshippers came from the various Christian churches in Daventry, and included the Rev Dawn Stokes, the current Rector of Holy Cross Anglican Church, and the Rev Andy Hardwick, from Daventry Methodist Church.

Norman Chandler, of the URC Church in Long Buckby also took part.

The preacher was the Rev Michael Webber, the previous Rector of Holy Cross. Also present was the Catholic Bishop of Northampton, the Rt Rev Dr David Oakley, who gave the final blessing, and congratulated the congregation on the anniversary.

Former Daventry Mayor, Cllr Lynne Taylor and deputy mayor Malcolm Ogle also attended the service.

Celebrations at the church.