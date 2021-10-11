Daventry MP gets tour of new estate

Overstone Gate launched in October 2020

Northamptonshire housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes recently welcomed Daventry MP and Minister of State for Transport, Chris Heaton-Harris, to its Overstone Gate development for a hard hat tour.

The leading homebuilder invited the constituency MP to visit its development on Overstone Farm and go behind the scenes to look at the ongoing construction work taking place.

Chris Heaton-Harris laying a brick with contracts manager Kyle Shelton and managing director John Dillon

During his visit, Mr Heaton-Harris spent time meeting the team at Overstone Gate and discussed the plans for the new community with managing director of Barratt and David Wilson Homes South Midlands, John Dillon.

Mr Heaton-Harris said: “I would like to thank the team at Barratt and David Wilson Homes South Midlands for inviting me to take a look at their Overstone Gate development in my constituency.

“It was really interesting to learn about the archaeological findings at the development, and to see how the new homes site is investing in the local area including a highway contribution worth more than £7m.”

The development’s contacts manager, Kyle Shelton, and site managers Carl Webb and Ian Bott, walked Mr Heaton-Harris around the construction site to see the different stages of building a home, in which he was also able to lay a brick.

Chris Heaton-Harris MP is shown the plans

Sales manager David Woodcock then showed Mr Heaton-Harris around a show home to see how a fully furnished home would look.

The range of homes available at the development includes a selection of three and four bedroom properties.